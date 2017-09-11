Play

Texans' Brian Cushing: Unlikely to play Thursday

Cushing (concussion) is not likely to play Thursday against the Bengals, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Cushing left Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after taking a hit to the head and has been in the league's concussion protocol since. With the short week, it looks as if the team will be extra cautious with the starting linebacker.

