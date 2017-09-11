Texans' Brian Cushing: Unlikely to play Thursday
Cushing (concussion) is not likely to play Thursday against the Bengals, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Cushing left Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after taking a hit to the head and has been in the league's concussion protocol since. With the short week, it looks as if the team will be extra cautious with the starting linebacker.
More News
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Won't return•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Still recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...