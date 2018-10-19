Texans' Brian Peters: Ruled out again
Peters (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Peters has yet to participate in practice since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, so the rotational linebacker's lack of availability this week was never in question. Tyrell Adams remains Houston's only backup at the inside linebacker position.
