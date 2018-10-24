Texans' Brian Peters: Ruled out Thursday
Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Peters hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 4 and will need more time to recover. Josh Keyes -- who was re-signed on Monday -- will likely be thrust into action in replace of Peters.
