Texans' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Heading south
Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Boddy-Calhoun started 15 games for the Browns over the past two seasons and is a decent addition for a Texans team looking to beef up its secondary. With Aaron Colvin locked in at slot corner, Boddy-Calhoun should primarily compete with Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby for playing time on the perimeter in advance of the 2019 season.
