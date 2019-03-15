Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Boddy-Calhoun started 15 games for the Browns over the past two seasons and is a decent addition for a Texans team looking to beef up its secondary. With Aaron Colvin locked in at slot corner, Boddy-Calhoun should primarily compete with Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby for playing time on the perimeter in advance of the 2019 season.

