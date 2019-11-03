Texans' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Positive impact in debut
Boddy-Calhoun generated two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London.
Boddy-Calhoun joined the Texans on Wednesday and was immediately afforded major responsibility with Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) out. He didn't disappoint in his first game of the season. Roby and Johnson could both return following the Texans' Week 10 bye, but Boddy-Calhoun figures to stick with the squad going forward after this impressive outing.
More News
-
Texans' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Signs with Texans•
-
Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Hits free agency•
-
Texans' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Heading south•
-
Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Becomes free agent•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Career-high 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Expected to see uptick in chances•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...