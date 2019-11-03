Boddy-Calhoun generated two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London.

Boddy-Calhoun joined the Texans on Wednesday and was immediately afforded major responsibility with Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) out. He didn't disappoint in his first game of the season. Roby and Johnson could both return following the Texans' Week 10 bye, but Boddy-Calhoun figures to stick with the squad going forward after this impressive outing.