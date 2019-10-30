Boddy-Calhoun signed with the Texans on Wednesday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans desperately need depth at cornerback with Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) all on the mend. Boddy-Calhoun brings experience, as he averaged 41 defensive snaps per game with the Browns last year and finished with 56 tackles and two pass breakups. Once the walking wounded shake their injuries, he'll likely be bumped to special teams, but Boddy-Calhoun could have an immediate role on the Texans' defense Sunday against the Jaguars.