Brooks secured his only target for three yards during Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Brooks had his rookie year cut short after five regular-season appearances due to a torn meniscus, but now appears back to full health. He faces tough competition for a reserve spot on the 53-man roster, with all of Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan and J.J. Taylor competing for opportunities behind Joe Mixon (foot), Nick Chubb (head) and Dameon Pierce.