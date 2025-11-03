Brooks had two carries for zero yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos in Week 9.

Brooks was surprisingly allotted two consecutive carries at the goal-line and was stuffed by Denver's interior line in the first quarter. Those were two of the five running plays called inside the Broncos' two-yard line during the game that failed to gain yards. Houston failed to produce a touchdown in three red-zone possessions. Brooks has four total carries for 15 yards this season and is a regular on special teams.