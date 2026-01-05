Brooks had 13 carries for 63 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.

A number of events led to Brooks leading Houston's backfield in both attempts and yardage. In addition to Nick Chubb being a healthy inactive and Jawhar Jordan ruled out after an ankle injury, the Texans accepted their fate that they were not going to vault over Jacksonville for the AFC South title. Once that eventuality set in, lead back Woody Marks was put on the shelf for the second half, when Brooks amassed all of his carries.