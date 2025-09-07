Brooks (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Texans will go with a four-man backfield that includes Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and Woody Marks, which means Brooks will be in street clothes for Sunday's regular-season opener. Brooks' next chance to play is Week 2 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 15, though he's unlikely to play in that contest unless there's an injury in Houston's backfield.