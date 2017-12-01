Ellington was limited due to a knee injury during Friday's practice, but doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Titans.

It appears Ellington's lack of a full practice may have been for maintenance-related purposes, so don't expect the knee to present many issues for him in the divisional matchup. Back in Week 4 against Tennessee, Ellington was targeted four times and caught three passes for 44 yards while rushing for 13 more, but he should see more involvement in the rematch with the Texans ruling out Will Fuller (ribs) for the contest. With Fuller sidelined the last two weeks, Ellington has turned 15 targets into nine receptions for 92 yards.