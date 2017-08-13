Play

Ellington (undisclosed) is healthy, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington was recently cut by the Jets due to a failed physical that could be linked to the hamstring tear he sustained with the 49ers last summer. No matter, the receiver now appears to be in the clear and should be ready to begin making his bid for a reserve gig at receiver.

