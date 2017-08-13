Texans' Bruce Ellington: Back to full health
Ellington (undisclosed) is healthy, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington was recently cut by the Jets due to a failed physical that could be linked to the hamstring tear he sustained with the 49ers last summer. No matter, the receiver now appears to be in the clear and should be ready to begin making his bid for a reserve gig at receiver.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...