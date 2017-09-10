Play

Ellington is being evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington will need to clear concussion testing before potentially returning to Sunday's tilt, while DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller figure to remain the Texans' top two receiving options with Ellington sidelined.

