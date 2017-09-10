Texans' Bruce Ellington: Concussion confirmed
Ellington (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington will have to pass concussion protocol in a short week because the Texans' next game is Thursday in Cincinnati. Andy Jones may fill in as the slot receiver until Ellington is healthy again.
