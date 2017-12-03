Texans' Bruce Ellington: Does not return Sunday
Ellington (hamstring) did not return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Ellington was designated questionable to return Sunday before ultimately being ruled out. The 26-year-old had five receptions for 56 yards prior to hurting his hamstring, and Braxton Miller has been the immediate beneficiary of his absence. There is no indication as to the severity of the injury at this point.
