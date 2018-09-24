Texans' Bruce Ellington: Doesn't eturn after injury
Ellington did not return from a hamstring injury suffered during the first quarter of the Week 3 loss to the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington suffered the injury on the fourth play of Houston's first drive. He was replaced by Vyncint Smith and is expected to wear the questionable tag heading into Week 4 at Indianapolis.
More News
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Reduced targets Week 2•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Scores in loss•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Opportunity knocks in Week 1•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Top slot receiver for Week 1•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Shows connection with Watson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...