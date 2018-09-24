Texans' Bruce Ellington: Doesn't return after injury
Ellington did not return from a hamstring injury suffered during the first quarter of the Week 3 loss to the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington suffered the injury on the fourth play of Houston's first drive. He was replaced by Vyncint Smith and is expected to wear the questionable tag heading into Week 4 at Indianapolis.
