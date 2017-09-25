Texans' Bruce Ellington: Emerges as No. 2 target
Ellington caught four of seven targets for 59 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, in Houston's 36-33 loss to the Patriots in Week 3.
The Texans were desperate for offense and additional targets beyond DeAndre Hopkins, and got it in Ellington, who showed great concentration between two New England defenders to haul in the 29-yard laser from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ellington punctuated the TD with a fantastic celebration that mimicked The Rock when he administered the People's Elbow to the football. His seven targets were second only to Hopkins. With Will Fuller (collarbone) just beginning to practice, there may be a few more weeks of relevance for Ellington. At the very least, he appears to have moved ahead of Braxton Miller on the depth chart.
