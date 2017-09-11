Texans' Bruce Ellington: Expected to miss Thursday's game
Ellington (concussion) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Bengals, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington, who saw 45 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars, did not haul in either of the two targets he saw in the contest. While Ellington is expected to miss Week 2's game, the Texans are set to welcome Jaelen Strong back to their wideout mix after he served a one-game suspension this past weekend.
