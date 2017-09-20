Texans' Bruce Ellington: Expected to play Sunday
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Ellington (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ellington never had a real shot to return for the Texans' Week 2 win over the Bengals due to the short week, but it appears his concussion symptoms have since subsided. So long as he's able to avoid a setback in the next few days, Ellington seemingly lines up for a return in New England, where he'll likely step back in as the No. 3 receiver in a struggling offense. Ellington was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
