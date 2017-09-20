Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Ellington (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington never had a real shot to return for the Texans' Week 2 win over the Bengals due to the short week, but it appears his concussion symptoms have since subsided. So long as he's able to avoid a setback in the next few days, Ellington seemingly lines up for a return in New England, where he'll likely step back in as the No. 3 receiver in a struggling offense. Ellington was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.