Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Ellington (concussion) is expected to return for Sunday's game in New England, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Texans playing on Thursday night, Ellington never had a real shot to return for Week 2. The long week seemingly sets him up for a return in New England, where he figures to step back in as the No. 3 receiver in a struggling offense. Ellington was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.