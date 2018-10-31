The Texans waived Ellington (hamstring) off injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ellington went on IR shortly after suffering the hamstring injury Week 3 against the Giants. Though doctors have since given Ellington a clean bill of health, the Texans evidently didn't view the receiver as a worthy candidate for one of their two designated-to-return spots, so he'll now get the opportunity to explore his options elsewhere. Ellington will first be exposed to waivers, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll then be able to work out for teams at his discretion and attempt to land a roster spot somewhere before the season ends. Though health issues have hindered Ellington's development since he entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2014, the 27-year-old displayed some potential while working in a depth role for Houston over parts of the last two seasons, hauling in 37 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games.