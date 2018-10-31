Texans' Bruce Ellington: Gets cut by Houston
The Texans waived Ellington (hamstring) off injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ellington went on IR shortly after suffering the hamstring injury Week 3 against the Giants. Though doctors have since given Ellington a clean bill of health, the Texans evidently didn't view the receiver as a worthy candidate for one of their two designated-to-return spots, so he'll now get the opportunity to explore his options elsewhere. Ellington will first be exposed to waivers, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll then be able to work out for teams at his discretion and attempt to land a roster spot somewhere before the season ends. Though health issues have hindered Ellington's development since he entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2014, the 27-year-old displayed some potential while working in a depth role for Houston over parts of the last two seasons, hauling in 37 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...