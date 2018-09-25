Texans' Bruce Ellington: Heads to IR
The Texans placed Ellington on injured reserve Tuesday, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.
Ellington will spend time on IR for the third straight season after a shoulder injury derailed his inaugural campaign in Houston and a hamstring issue sidelined him for all of 2016 when he was with the 49ers. He sustained his latest hamstring setback on the first drive of Sunday's 27-22 against the Giants, when he limped off the field after making a 10-yard reception. The severity of Ellington's setback isn't fully known, but he'll be forced to miss at least eight weeks and could be shut down for the rest of the season if the Texans don't choose to designate him as one of two players eligible to return.
