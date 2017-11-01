Ellington was targeted four times during Sunday's 41-38 loss to Seattle.

After not playing in 2016, Ellington has a nice breakout game in Week 3 against New England with four catches , 59 yards and a touchdown. He has since seen his production slip week-to-week every game since. Ellington, as a No. 3 receiver, was on the field for 80 percent of Houston's offensive snaps on Sunday, so opportunity hasn't been the problem. It just appears as though he's lost in the shuffle behind DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V and Lamar Miller.