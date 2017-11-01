Texans' Bruce Ellington: Held to single catch
Ellington was targeted four times during Sunday's 41-38 loss to Seattle.
After not playing in 2016, Ellington enjoyed a breakout game in Week 3 against New England with four catches, 59 yards and a touchdown. He has since seen his production slip in every game since. Ellington, as a No. 3 receiver, was on the field for 80 percent of Houston's offensive snaps Sunday, so opportunity hasn't been the problem. It just appears he's lost in the shuffle behind DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Lamar Miller.
