Ellington is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans with a hamstring injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ellington was nursing a knee injury in practice this week but avoided an injury designation, and was serving as the Texans No. 2 receiver with Will Fuller (ribs) inactive Sunday. Braxton Miller and Chris Thompson are the only remaining available receivers for Houston should Ellington be unable to return.