Texans' Bruce Ellington: Injures hamstring Sunday
Ellington is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans with a hamstring injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Ellington was nursing a knee injury in practice this week but avoided an injury designation, and was serving as the Texans No. 2 receiver with Will Fuller (ribs) inactive Sunday. Braxton Miller and Chris Thompson are the only remaining available receivers for Houston should Ellington be unable to return.
More News
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Avoids injury tag•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Remains involved in Week 12 loss•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Will start in place of Fuller•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Reels in six catches•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Will start Sunday•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Primed for larger role•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...