Texans' Bruce Ellington: Logs trio of catches in preseason opener
Ellington posted three receptions for 22 yards in the Texans' 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
Ellington is locked into a battle for the slot receiver role with Braxton Miller and Keke Coutee (hamstring), and he and Miller essentially battled to a draw Thursday. Both receivers notched three catches, with Ellington drawing the start and coming up on the receiving end of DeShaun Watson's only completion. Ellington totaled a career-high 29 receptions for 330 yards last season over 11 games before a hamstring injury curtailed his season, so he'll look to avoid the injury bug this year and benefit from the defensive attention that figures to come the way of starting wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Ellington will look to continue his bid for the third receiver job against the 49ers in the Texans' second exhibition game a week from Saturday.
More News
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Productive in training camp•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Settles for $200k guaranteed•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Re-signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Totals 330 receiving yards•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Placed on IR•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Does not return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...