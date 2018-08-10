Ellington posted three receptions for 22 yards in the Texans' 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Ellington is locked into a battle for the slot receiver role with Braxton Miller and Keke Coutee (hamstring), and he and Miller essentially battled to a draw Thursday. Both receivers notched three catches, with Ellington drawing the start and coming up on the receiving end of DeShaun Watson's only completion. Ellington totaled a career-high 29 receptions for 330 yards last season over 11 games before a hamstring injury curtailed his season, so he'll look to avoid the injury bug this year and benefit from the defensive attention that figures to come the way of starting wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Ellington will look to continue his bid for the third receiver job against the 49ers in the Texans' second exhibition game a week from Saturday.