Texans' Bruce Ellington: Opens eyes with team-leading performance
Ellington hauled in four of five targets for 93 yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.
Just signed on Aug. 11 after failing his physical with the Jets, Ellington stole the show with game-high reception and receiving yardage totals. The third-year wideout displayed impressive rapport with quarterback Tom Savage, considering the abbreviated amount of time they've spent working together. Ellington caught three passes on Houston's first drive, including a game-long 37-yarder. The speedster had meager production in his first two seasons in San Francisco, but considering the quality of quarterback play he endured, it's not necessarily an indictment on his ability. He'll look to continue pushing for playing time as a reserve option when the Texans battle the Saints next Saturday.
