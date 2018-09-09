Ellington figures to see an expanded role in Week 1, with Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) both inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, the Houston Chronicle reports.

DeAndre Hopkins is obviously the Texans' top wideout option in Week 1, but for those scrambling for wideout help Sunday for whatever reason, Ellington is worth looking into.

More News
Our Latest Stories