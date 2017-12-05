Ellington (hamstring) has been placed on IR by the Texans.

With Ellington on IR, wideout DeAndrew White was added to the Texans' active roster. The loss of Ellington for the team's stretch run taxes the team's wideout depth behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Braxton Miller (concussion), Chris Thompson and versatile RB Andre Ellington remain on hand, but ideally, from the Texans' perspective, Will Fuller (ribs) will be able to return sooner rather than later.