Texans' Bruce Ellington: Plays 55 of 64 snaps Sunday
Ellington caught two of three targets for 30 yards in Houston's 42-34 loss to Kansas City in Week 5.
Ellington, who was a close third behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller with 55 offensive snaps, remains an involved target for the Texans. He's played nearly 80 percent of the snaps on offense in the four games he's been active.
