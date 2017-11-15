Texans' Bruce Ellington: Primed for larger role
With Will Fuller (ribs) expected to miss at least one game, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team needs to get Ellington more looks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans actually did a nice job in that regard the past two games, with Ellington drawing 17 targets on 80 Tom Savage pass attempts. The 2014 fourth-round pick turned in his second-best stat line of the season in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams, catching four of nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. With Fuller sidelined and DeAndre Hopkins likely drawing shadow coverage from Patrick Peterson, it isn't hard to imagine Ellington pushing for eight or more targets for a third straight week. Of course, the quality of those targets isn't nearly what it would be if Deshaun Watson (knee) were still the starting quarterback.
