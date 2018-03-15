Ellington (hamstring) agreed Wednesday with the Texans on a one-year contract, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington latched on with the Texans late during training camp last season and emerged as quality depth wideout, totaling 330 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions before landing on injured reserve after 11 games due to a hamstring injury. While it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery, Ellington should be back to full health in time for training camp. He's the favorite to slot in as the No. 3 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.