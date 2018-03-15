Ellington (hamstring) signed a one-year contract extension with the Texans on Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington signed with the Texans last offseason and totaled 330 yards with two touchdowns on 29 receptions before landing on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. While it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery, Ellington should be back to full health in time for training camp, when he'll square off with Braxton Miller and a draft pick or two for slotting on the depth chart under DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.