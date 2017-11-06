Texans' Bruce Ellington: Receives season-high targets in Week 9
Ellington caught three of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Unexpectedly, the Texans threw more than they ran Sunday, generating targets for all of their wideouts, including a season-high eight for Ellington. He's firmly planted as the team's No. 3, but with the loss of Deshaun Watson, we never suspected Houston to throw the ball 44 times in what was a one-score game until late in the third quarter. The Texans will want to tilt toward the ground attack in Week 10 against the Rams, but they may not have a choice but to repeat the high volume of throws against the league's top scoring offense.
More News
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Held to single catch•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Snap count dropping•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Plays 55 of 64 snaps Sunday•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Remains active on offense•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Emerges as No. 2 target•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Cleared medically, full practice participant•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...