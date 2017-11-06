Ellington caught three of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Unexpectedly, the Texans threw more than they ran Sunday, generating targets for all of their wideouts, including a season-high eight for Ellington. He's firmly planted as the team's No. 3, but with the loss of Deshaun Watson, we never suspected Houston to throw the ball 44 times in what was a one-score game until late in the third quarter. The Texans will want to tilt toward the ground attack in Week 10 against the Rams, but they may not have a choice but to repeat the high volume of throws against the league's top scoring offense.