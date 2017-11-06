Texans' Bruce Ellington: Receives season-high targets Week 9
Ellington caught three of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Unexpectedly, the Texans threw more than they ran Sunday, generating targets for all of their wideouts, including a season-high eight for Ellington. He's firmly planted as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, but with the loss of Deshaun Watson (knee), we never suspected Houston to throw the ball 44 times in what was a one-score game until late in the third quarter. The Texans will want to tilt toward the ground attack Week 10 against the Rams, but they may not have a choice but to repeat the high volume of throws against the league's top scoring offense.
