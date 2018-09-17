Ellington caught all three targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.

Ellington was targeted eight times Week 1, but as expected, he had a lower profile Week 2 with the return of Will Fuller from a hamstring injury. He was dropped to third on the depth chart and in the pecking order for targets. The Texans threw the ball 32 times with 20 of those directed at top wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (11 targets) and Fuller (nine).