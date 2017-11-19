Ellington caught six of seven targets for 63 yards and added a five-yard run during Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona. He fumbled during the contest.

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone in Houston that is thriving in Deshaun Watson's absence, but Ellington might just fit the bill. Ellington has been targeted 24 times in the three games since Watson went down. The health of Braxton Miller and Will Fuller V, who was out Sunday with a rib injury, have certainly been factors in Ellington's rise, but the production has been consistent enough week to week to take notice. Look for him to continue to work positive mojo with Tom Savage in the weeks ahead.