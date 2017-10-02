Texans' Bruce Ellington: Remains active on offense
Ellington caught three of four targets for 44 yards, including a team-long catch of 35 yards, in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 4.
Ellington was a surprise contributor in Week 3's loss to New England and remained relevant in Week 4 even as Will Fuller returned to duty after missing three games due a collarbone injury. With Braxton Miller made inactive against the Titans, Ellington has clearly moved up to No. 3 on the depth chart.
