Ellington caught three of four targets for 44 yards, including a team-long catch of 35 yards, in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 4.

Ellington was a surprise contributor in Week 3's loss to New England and remained relevant in Week 4 even as Will Fuller returned to duty after missing three games due a collarbone injury. With Braxton Miller made inactive against the Titans, Ellington has clearly moved up to No. 3 on the depth chart.