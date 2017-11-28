Ellington caught three of eight targets for 29 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

The production wasn't there Monday, but Ellington remains heavily involved in the passing attack. He's averaged 7.8 targets over the last four games with Tom Savage at quarterback. His playing time will drop if Will Fuller (cracked ribs) ever gets back to being game ready, but it's conceivable the 4-7 Texans, barely breathing for a postseason berth, shut down an asset like Fuller. Week 13 has Houston on the road in Tennessee, whose defense ranks 20th defending the pass (234.3 YPG).