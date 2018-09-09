Ellington caught four of eight passes for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 loss to New England.

Ellington finally gave Houston its first touchdown of the game during the final moments of the contest, cutting across the middle for a five-yard touchdown. Ellington came on late last season and had a nice outing in Week 2 of the preseason. Any judgment about how he'll play this season needs to wait, however, until Will Fuller (hamstring) takes the field.