Texans' Bruce Ellington: Scores in loss
Ellington caught four of eight passes for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 loss to New England.
Ellington finally gave Houston its first touchdown of the game during the final moments of the contest, cutting across the middle for a five-yard touchdown. Ellington came on late last season and had a nice outing in Week 2 of the preseason. Any judgment about how he'll play this season needs to wait, however, until Will Fuller (hamstring) takes the field.
