Ellington caught four of eight targets for 41 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Ellington's touchdown came on the very next play after Will Fuller departed the game and never returned with a rib injury. Fuller's injury opens the door for a larger role for Ellington, who's had 16 targets over the last two weeks since Tom Savage took over as the starting quarterback. We'll learn more about Fuller's injury after he undergoes X-rays on Monday.