Texans' Bruce Ellington: Settles for $200k guaranteed
Ellington (hamstring) signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Texans, receiving $200,000 guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
A 2014 fourth-round selection, Ellington never made an impact in San Francisco but caught on with the Texans last preseason. He even started in six of his 11 regular-season appearances, yet managed only 29 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns on 54 targets (6.1 YPT), mostly operating as Houston's No. 3 receiver. While Ellington's signing bonus suggests he'll have a good shot to stick on the team, his contract isn't indicative of a player locked into a key role. He'll likely face competition for the No. 3 job, be it from a veteran signing, a draft pick or someone already on the roster. Ellington finished both of the past two seasons on injured reserve due to hamstring injuries.
