Texans' Bruce Ellington: Shows connection with Watson
Ellington caught four of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
With DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller both held out, Ellington and Braxton Miller were the starting wide receivers for Deshaun Watson, who led the team to a touchdown on his only drive. Ellington accounted for four of the five completions on the series, while Miller didn't catch any passes until the third quarter. Putting two and two together, Ellington probably has the No. 3 wideout job locked up, though his injury history means it won't be surprising if Miller and Keke Coutee (hamstring) eventually get an opportunity.
