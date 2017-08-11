Play

Ellington (undisclosed) signed with the Texans on Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington was waived by the Jets with a failed physical designation last weekend, but the wideout will now land with the Texans in hopes of earning a roster spot despite having limited time to gain familiarity with the team's scheme.

