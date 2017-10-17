Texans' Bruce Ellington: Snap count dropping
Ellington caught two of three targets for 22 yards while playing 45 of 66 offensive snaps in a 33-17 win over the Browns in Week 6.
Ellington's been on the decline since Will Fuller returned from a collarbone injury. After a standout game against New England in Week 3 (70 snaps, 59 yards, one touchdown), he's totaled 96 yards on seven catches the following three weeks with a corresponding drop in playing time. He remains ahead of Braxton Miller on the depth chart, but there's only so much room on an offense that includes Fuller, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller and Deshaun Watson.
