Ellington departed Sunday's game against the Giants with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Ellington went down with the injury after hauling in a 10-yard reception on the Texans' opening drive. Houston only has four active receivers for the contest, so if Ellington is unable to return, rookie Vyncint Smith could be pressed into a significant role behind starters DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

