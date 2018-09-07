Texans' Bruce Ellington: Top slot receiver for Week 1
Ellington is listed as the starting third receiver for Week 1 against the Patriots.
The Texans are expected to use a lot of three wide receiver sets, and Ellington gets the first crack in the slot ahead of rookie Keke Coutee, who did not see action during the preseason. The organization invested a fourth-round draft pick in Coutee and love his speed, so Ellington may be challenged for the top slot spot in the coming weeks after Coutee gets some game action under his belt.
