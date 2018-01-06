Ellington (hamstring) finished the 2017 season with 29 receptions and 330 receiving yards in 11 games for the Texans.

Ellington sustained the hamstring injury against the Titans in Week 13 and landed on injured reserve shortly thereafter, but still finished third on the team in receptions. The 26-year-old enters 2018 as a restricted free agent, and the Texans' plans at wide receiver don't appear solidified behind top options DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.