Texans' Bruce Ellington: Totals 330 receiving yards
Ellington (hamstring) finished the 2017 season with 29 receptions and 330 receiving yards in 11 games for the Texans.
Ellington sustained the hamstring injury against the Titans in Week 13 and landed on injured reserve shortly thereafter, but still finished third on the team in receptions. The 26-year-old enters 2018 as a restricted free agent, and the Texans' plans at wide receiver don't appear solidified behind top options DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.
More News
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Placed on IR•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Does not return Sunday•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Avoids injury tag•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Remains involved in Week 12 loss•
-
Texans' Bruce Ellington: Will start in place of Fuller•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.