Ellington will start for a second consecutive game Monday night against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Will Fuller (cracked ribs) has been declared out for Week 12, granting Ellington another start. The 25-year-old wideout has thrived since Fuller injured his ribs Week 10. Ellington has been targeted 15 times, catching 10 for 104 yards, over the past two games.